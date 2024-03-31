Man kills in-laws, ends life in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) A man killed his two in-laws and injured as many persons inside their house before committing suicide in Lahore's Samnabad area on Sunday.

According to private news channel, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Iqbal Town said that all the persons were shot inside the house near Rasool Park in the Samanabad area.

The police said that a man named Nadeem got engaged to a sister of one Sarfaraz a year ago. It added that Nadeem sneaked into the house of his in-laws and shot at least four people including two women.

The police said that a man and a woman succumbed to bullet wounds while two people are being treated at the hospital.

The investigators added that Nadeem also shot himself and committed suicide.

The injured persons were shifted to the hospital while dead bodies were also shifted for legal formalities.

The SSP Iqbal Town said that the police initiated a further investigation.