Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Two friends fell from the roof of a shop in Maryam Garden area in Kotri, Jamshoro district, on Saturday with one of them losing his life in the incident and the other suffering critical injuries.

According to Kotri police, one of the friends slipped and fell from the roof while the other friend fell while trying to save the other from falling.

Both the injured young men, Ramzan Korejo alias Nano and Shahbaz Bang alias Jani, were shifted to district headquarters hospital in Kotri where Nano succumbed to his injuries.

The family of Jani complained that due to a lack of treatment facilities Jani was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital in Hyderabad.

The police informed that a brother of the deceased person, Ghulam Murtaza Korejo, had given his statement according to which both young men had accidentally fallen from the roof.