Mangla Dam Water level at continual decline as seasonal discharge of water in progress

MIRPUR ( AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) The discharge of water from the country’s second largest Mangla dam is underway reducing the water level in the reservoir to 1169.50 feet against the maximum conservation level 1242 feet with live storage of 2.639 MAF on Friday.

Mangla Dam stands largest reservoir in terms of water storage in the country, was filled to its maximum conservation capacity of 1242 feet, on August 17, this year as seasonal impounding of the reservoir, official sources told APP.

At present 2.639 million acre feet (MAF) water is available in Mangla dam reservoir, media wing of WAPDA told the news agency.

The inflows of Jhelum river at Mangla reservoir was recorded as 5200 cusecs with outflows of 26000 cusecs of water from the dam on Friday.

At the same time, the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages remained on Friday:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 20100 cusecs and Outflows 45000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 7200 cusecs and Outflows 7200 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 12200 cusecs and Outflow 12200, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 5200 cusecs and Outflows 26000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 7700 cusecs and Outflows 2000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 64300 cusecs and Outflows 59300 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 47100 cusecs and Outflows 45000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 43500 cusecs and Outflows 43500 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 44600 cusecs and Outflows 39400 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 35400 cusecs and Outflows 9000 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 8600 cusecs and Outflows 500 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 9200 cusecs and Outflow 2800 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 8300 cusecs and Outflows 3200 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1489.60 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.670 MAF.

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1169.50 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 2.639 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 642.40 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.066 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m on Friday.