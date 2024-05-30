Open Menu

Mango Festival Security Beefed Up In Mirpurkhas

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 08:56 PM

A high-level meeting was held on Thursday at the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Office Mirpurkhas to review security arrangements for the upcoming 56th Mango Festival 2024

Chaired by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) CIA Fazal Haque Chandio, the meeting brought together all police station chiefs to discuss and finalize the security plan.

According to a press release issued by the SSP Office, Chandio briefed the attendees on the instructions issued by SSP Mirpurkhas Capt. Retd Asad Ali Chaudhry, emphasizing the importance of strict adherence to the security program.

All head muhrars were instructed to inform their staff about their duties as per the security program, which has been carefully designed to ensure the safety and security of all participants and attendees at the festival.

