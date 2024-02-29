- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's water needs
Maryam Directs Dadhocha Dam Completion By November 2025 To Meet Rawalpindi's Water Needs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 29, 2024 | 10:44 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday directed the completion of Dadhocha Dam by November 2025 to overcome water shortage in Rawalpindi
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday directed the completion of Dadhocha Dam by November 2025 to overcome water shortage in Rawalpindi.
The chief minister issued the directive during her visit to the dam's site to inspect the ongoing construction work.
Maryam said that Rawalpindi and its adjacent areas were facing severe shortage of water. The situation would further worsen in summer with the shortfall reaching 60 MGD, which could be met by the Duduchha Dam, she added.
She ordered the constructors to deploy additional machinery and workforce, and initiate work on different sections of the dam simultaneously to meet the deadline of November 2025.
She said the dam, being built at the cost of Rs12 billion, would meet the water requirement of the Rawalpindi city and its suburbs to great extent. After completion the dam would provide some 35 million gallons of clean drinking water per day, she added.
The chief minister said owners were being given compensation for their land acquired for the dam according to the current market value.
She remarked that Pakistan was one of the countries which would face severe water shortage in the coming days. Rainwater could be preserved by constructing more dams, she added.
The officials of Frontier Works Organisation gave a detailed briefing to the chief minister about the dam.
She was told that the construction work of the dam was started in November 2023. The process of releasing water to the spillway was in progress.
The chief minister was informed that that work was also underway on the revised PC-1 for the re-determination of the land value (cost). Financial and physical progress was 40% and 12% respectively so far.
It was further told that some 16,194 kanals and 14 marlas land of Rawalpindi and Kalar Syedan areas were acquired for the construction of the dam, located at a distance of 25 kilometer from Rawalpindi. The dimensions of the Dadhocha Dam would be 123 feet height and 737 feet long, with catchment area of 129 square miles.
Recent Stories
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags
7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship
KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases
Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize effects of climate change
ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy, Tapping into the space poten ..
CM Domki directs to utilize resources for provision of facilities to flood victi ..
British Councils selects 600 schools to promote inclusive education
IG Punjab visits offices of DIG Operations, CTO
Free medical camp organized at NPC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony12 minutes ago
-
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast4 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags5 minutes ago
-
KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize effects of climate change1 minute ago
-
ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy, Tapping into the space potential”10 minutes ago
-
CM Domki directs to utilize resources for provision of facilities to flood victims in Gwadar1 minute ago
-
British Councils selects 600 schools to promote inclusive education1 minute ago
-
IG Punjab visits offices of DIG Operations, CTO1 minute ago
-
DC urges parents to ensure polio vaccination of children59 seconds ago
-
Seminar on passengers safety held1 minute ago
-
Sindh Excise collects over Rs22 million during tax recovery campaign1 hour ago