Massive fire breakout in Commercial Plazas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :A massive fire broke out at Rabi Center, Gulf Center, and China Center in Rawalpindi's Rehmanabad area, leading to a swift response from rescue officials and fire brigades.

Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi deployed eight fire tenders and special rescue vehicles to the scene to control the blaze, which reportedly started in shops on the second and third floors of the commercial plazas.

The cause of the fire is currently believed to be a short circuit, but investigations are ongoing to confirm the exact reason.

However, a person was found dead due to suffocation as reported by Rescue 1122 spokesman.

Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare, Dr Jamal Nasir, personally visited the site on Murree Road to inspect the rescue operation.

He stressed the importance of thoroughly examining the three affected plazas, Rabi Center, Gulf Center, and China Center, to prevent any chance of the fire rekindling.

Dr Jamal Nasir instructed the police to cooperate fully with the affected traders in assessing their belongings.

The efforts of Rescue 1122 were commended for their timely response in bringing the fire under control.