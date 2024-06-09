Mastermind Of Bank Robbery Gang Arrested In Karachi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The Intelligence Wing of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Karachi on Sunday apprehended the mastermind behind a gang involved in robbing citizens as they left banks with money.
According to a private news channel, the CTD spokesperson said that the mastermind was recently released from jail on bail.
After his release, he formed a new gang and resumed his criminal activities across the city.
The gang was known for targeting people outside various banks in Karachi.
During a recent attempted robbery, the police intervened, leading to an encounter where one of the suspects was killed.
The mastermind managed to flee the scene during the confrontation.
The arrest of the mastermind was facilitated by CCTV footage, and investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend other accomplices.
