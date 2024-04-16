Matric Exam Papers Scheduled For April 18-20 In Chitral Canceled
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The Education Department has canceled Matric Board examination papers in Chitral scheduled for April 18, 19, and 20 due to recent rains in the district.
The decision was taken at the educational board heads meeting chaired by Minister for Education Faisal Khan Tarakai.
The canceled papers will be rescheduled according to the new schedule. The minister stated that there are no issues of rains and floods in other districts of the province.
He mentioned that all boards have timely deployed examination staff, and papers have been dispatched to designated banks as well. Security and all other arrangements for examinations are completed, the minister added. "We have full cooperation from district administration and police," he said.
The minister also mentioned that monitoring of examination centers across the province is being conducted through control rooms. Hotline numbers and information desks have been established for examination-related queries in the education department. The minister emphasized that they will prevent cheating and hold transparent examinations.
Immediate action will be taken against those responsible for leaking exam papers. All exams are being conducted on merit to ensure fairness. "My team along with the secretariat will oversee examination centers," the minister said. He also stated that CCTV monitoring of examination centers is ongoing, and all arrangements are in place.
