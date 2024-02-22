An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday cancelled the interim bail of former federal minister Asad Umar in three cases related to May-9 violence, over non-appearance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday cancelled the interim bail of former Federal minister Asad Umar in three cases related to May-9 violence, over non-appearance.

The court cancelled Asad Umar's bail in cases of attacking Jinnah House, Askari Tower and torching of Shadman Police Station.

ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal conducted hearings on bail petitions of the former minister.

Meanwhile, another ATC Judge Arshad Javed extended the interim bail of Asad Umar in four cases related to May-9 violence after allowing his application for exemption from personal appearance for one-day.

The court extended the interim bail of Asad Umar in three cases of torching Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz office in Model Town and a container at Kalma Chowk till March 16 whereas Asad Umar's interim bail was extended till March 7 in a case of torching police vehicles in Gulberg.