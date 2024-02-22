Open Menu

May-9 Violence: ATC Cancels Asad Umar's Interim Bail Over Non-appearance

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2024 | 09:55 PM

May-9 violence: ATC cancels Asad Umar's interim bail over non-appearance

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday cancelled the interim bail of former federal minister Asad Umar in three cases related to May-9 violence, over non-appearance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday cancelled the interim bail of former Federal minister Asad Umar in three cases related to May-9 violence, over non-appearance.

The court cancelled Asad Umar's bail in cases of attacking Jinnah House, Askari Tower and torching of Shadman Police Station.

ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal conducted hearings on bail petitions of the former minister.

Meanwhile, another ATC Judge Arshad Javed extended the interim bail of Asad Umar in four cases related to May-9 violence after allowing his application for exemption from personal appearance for one-day.

The court extended the interim bail of Asad Umar in three cases of torching Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz office in Model Town and a container at Kalma Chowk till March 16 whereas Asad Umar's interim bail was extended till March 7 in a case of torching police vehicles in Gulberg.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asad Umar Police Police Station Vehicles Gulberg March Muslim From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Jail admin submits answer in Bushra Bibi's plea

Jail admin submits answer in Bushra Bibi's plea

10 minutes ago
 All set for anti-polio campaign in Sukkur

All set for anti-polio campaign in Sukkur

10 minutes ago
 Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, oth ..

Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others in illegal appointments ca ..

10 minutes ago
 DIG Larkana takes notice of murder

DIG Larkana takes notice of murder

10 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq attends funeral, offers ..

9 minutes ago
 Voucher stipend program in offing for enrollment o ..

Voucher stipend program in offing for enrollment of out of school children in KP

9 minutes ago
Borrowings decrease during caretaker govt’s tenu ..

Borrowings decrease during caretaker govt’s tenure

9 minutes ago
 Century partnerships flourish: PSL Season 9 witnes ..

Century partnerships flourish: PSL Season 9 witnessing record-breaking collabora ..

9 minutes ago
 Sadia Rashid for joint efforts to raise female lit ..

Sadia Rashid for joint efforts to raise female literacy rate

9 minutes ago
 Arrangements finalized for Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahb ..

Arrangements finalized for Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar

30 minutes ago
 VC for align curriculum with market demand

VC for align curriculum with market demand

42 minutes ago
 Fawad Chaudhry bail case adjourned till Feb 27

Fawad Chaudhry bail case adjourned till Feb 27

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan