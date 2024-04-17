Mayor Karachi imposes rain emergency in view of rain forecast: COO KWSC

Chief Operating Officer (COO) Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) Engineer Asadullah Khan said that the Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has imposed a rain emergency in view of the forecast of rain by the Meteorological Department

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Chief Operating Officer (COO) Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) Engineer Asadullah Khan said that the Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has imposed a rain emergency in view of the forecast of rain by the Meteorological Department.

The Water Corporation has completed all the arrangements to deal with the rain, on the instructions of Mayor Karachi, said a statement on Wednesday.

He said that the KWSC has a total of 55 suction machines, and before the possible rain, suction machines will be delivered to all the important highways of the city and different places in the deep area, Executive Engineer Workshop Division Shafqat Hussain and concerned Executive Engineer will supervise all vehicles.

He said that the all sewerage pumping stations will be kept running with the help of generators in case of non-supply of electricity, and in this regard, a large amount of diesel has also been delivered to the sewage pumping station.

On this occasion, he requested the citizens not to remove the covers of the manholes during the rainy season because the sewer manholes are not for rainwater drainage.

He said that in view of the expected rains, all the staff of the KWSC, especially the sewerage staff, are on high alert, and in this context, the leave of engineering wing staff of KWSC has been cancelled.

He said that the management of KWSC is always ready with full manpower to deal with rain and every possible situation, and in this regard, they are in full communication with all other local bodies, including the KMC of the KWSC.

He further said that the staff of the KWSC performs their duties round the clock to serve the public and water corporation vehicles and employees will remain on the roads until the rainwater drainage is completed.

The COO KWSC requested citizens to avoid unnecessary movement tomorrow and don't leave the house unnecessarily.