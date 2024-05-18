MCL Removes Encroachments
Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished illegal structures in the provincial capital.
An MCL spokesperson told media here on Saturday that an anti-encroachment squad of Regulation Wing, under the supervision of Zonal Officer, removed 156 encroachments from various locations of the city and shifted 17 truck-load of confiscated goods to the MCL yard.
A total 26 challans were issued besides issuing warning notices to various violators. During the operation, 357 banners and streamers were removed and various selling points of vulture meat for charity, popularly known as ‘cheel gosht’, were cleared.
MCL administrator Rafia Haider said that under the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, a special anti-encroachment operation launched across the city on daily basis, adding that special squads for anti-encroachment operation conducting grand operations in all nine administrative zones of the city. Traders' associations have also been taken into confidence for the anti-encroachment operation. She urged citizens to cooperate with the MCL and its anti-encroachment squads to eliminate encroachments.
Recent Stories
2nd Women T20: England beat Pakistan by 65 runs
Anmol Baloch denies any relationship with Hamza Sohail
Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partnership: Naqvi
New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution
The conspiratorial elements involved in digital terrorism are the biggest obstac ..
Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details here
Vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Your Life Experience with Elegan ..
MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation
Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established
Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack
PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
11 arrested with drugs, arms5 minutes ago
-
By-elections NA-148: Tough contest likely between Ali Qasim Gilani and Taimur Mahay5 minutes ago
-
Norwegian Constitution Day celebrated with plea for world Peace5 minutes ago
-
Morning Walks: Effective for heart and body5 minutes ago
-
14 members of a family die as truck falls into ditch5 minutes ago
-
International Museum Day marked on Saturday15 minutes ago
-
PU organizes Int’l symposium on CPEC15 minutes ago
-
11 criminal gangs busted, Rs7.1m looted goods recovered15 minutes ago
-
All set for by-election in NA 14815 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 148 connections over non payment15 minutes ago
-
One died, 7 injured as van overturns on Balakot Shogran road25 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif to return as PML-N president, says Musadik35 minutes ago