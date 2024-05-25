Open Menu

MD PTV Inaugurates New HD Studio

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2024 | 10:40 PM

MD PTV inaugurates new HD studio

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) The Managing Director of Pakistan Television (PTV), Sayyed Mubasher Tauqir Shah, visited ptv Peshawar Centre and inaugurated a new HD Studio here.

On this occasion, the MD received a warm welcome from the employees. The employees of PTV Peshawar Centre thanked him for his efforts in reviving a studio that had been inactive for 10 years due to a fire.

The employees appreciated the MD's dedication, noting that the studio is now capable of broadcasting in HD, says a press release.

During the visit, the MD was briefed on the centre's activities and contributions to the network. The Managing Director emphasized that PTV Peshawar should also produce shows, series, and programs that cater to youth interests, such as documentaries, science shows, and career planning.

The MD urged the local management to embrace digital platforms to reach a broader audience.

The employees thanked the MD for upgrading the entire Peshawar Centre, including new digital studios, cameras, and an upgraded terrestrial network.

The MD reassured the employees of his commitment to their welfare and professional development through continuous training programs.

The employees expressed their confidence in the MD's leadership, believing that PTV will soon regain its former glory.

APP/fam

Related Topics

Peshawar Fire Visit From PTV

Recent Stories

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

2 hours ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

3 hours ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

4 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

4 hours ago
 Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

5 hours ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

5 hours ago
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

5 hours ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

7 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

10 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

10 hours ago
 Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

10 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Isl ..

KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan