MD PTV Inaugurates New HD Studio
Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2024 | 10:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) The Managing Director of Pakistan Television (PTV), Sayyed Mubasher Tauqir Shah, visited ptv Peshawar Centre and inaugurated a new HD Studio here.
On this occasion, the MD received a warm welcome from the employees. The employees of PTV Peshawar Centre thanked him for his efforts in reviving a studio that had been inactive for 10 years due to a fire.
The employees appreciated the MD's dedication, noting that the studio is now capable of broadcasting in HD, says a press release.
During the visit, the MD was briefed on the centre's activities and contributions to the network. The Managing Director emphasized that PTV Peshawar should also produce shows, series, and programs that cater to youth interests, such as documentaries, science shows, and career planning.
The MD urged the local management to embrace digital platforms to reach a broader audience.
The employees thanked the MD for upgrading the entire Peshawar Centre, including new digital studios, cameras, and an upgraded terrestrial network.
The MD reassured the employees of his commitment to their welfare and professional development through continuous training programs.
The employees expressed their confidence in the MD's leadership, believing that PTV will soon regain its former glory.
APP/fam
Recent Stories
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA
KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four died, six injured as van collides with truck10 minutes ago
-
Govt to provide quality education to special children: Governor Punjab10 minutes ago
-
PUC for action against responsible for burning sacred papers, damaging property in Sargodha20 minutes ago
-
Civil Hospital Quetta treats 28,700 inpatients, 1,264,597 outpatients so far in 202420 minutes ago
-
Hearing of Rs5 billion land scam adjourned to June 1530 minutes ago
-
Muslim Conference AJK holds mammoth rally 'Kashmir Banega Pakistan'40 minutes ago
-
Minor assaulted by mob for alleged theft50 minutes ago
-
Use of prohibited net not be allowed in sea: Najmi Alam50 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman sets four-month deadline for sector development projects1 hour ago
-
Governor says Pindi Gehb deserves district status1 hour ago
-
Rubaba Buledi emphasizes for improvement of Maternal Healthcare in Balochistan1 hour ago
-
SIFC reviews progress on ongoing collaboration with friendly countries1 hour ago