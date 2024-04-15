MD SSWMB Inspects De-watering After Rain
Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2024 | 07:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB), Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah visited different areas and inspected the rainwater drainage work.
He visited various areas of Central, Malir, East and other districts, said a statement on Monday. The rain emergency will remain in force in connection with expected further rain and the staff will be deployed in shifts. The crew carried out the work of draining water from the roads and low-lying areas till late night.
Besides de-watering the low-lying areas using dewatering pumps, relief camps have also been set up in different areas for the convenience of citizens and immediate redressal of complaints.
Timely redressal of complaints received from citizens is being ensured by the teams of SSWMB. The MD SSWMB has directed all the officers and staff to be proactive and said that any kind of negligence will not be tolerated.In this regard, private contractors have also been instructed to collect the garbage as soon as possible.
People are advised to contact helpline number 1128 and WhatsApp number 03181030851 to lodge complaints or download SSWMB complaints Karachi App. Complaint centers are active while the citizens are further requested to take precautionary measures in rain.
