Open Menu

MD SSWMB Inspects De-watering After Rain

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2024 | 07:30 PM

MD SSWMB inspects de-watering after rain

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB), Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah visited different areas and inspected the rainwater drainage work.

He visited various areas of Central, Malir, East and other districts, said a statement on Monday. The rain emergency will remain in force in connection with expected further rain and the staff will be deployed in shifts. The crew carried out the work of draining water from the roads and low-lying areas till late night.

Besides de-watering the low-lying areas using dewatering pumps, relief camps have also been set up in different areas for the convenience of citizens and immediate redressal of complaints.

Timely redressal of complaints received from citizens is being ensured by the teams of SSWMB. The MD SSWMB has directed all the officers and staff to be proactive and said that any kind of negligence will not be tolerated.In this regard, private contractors have also been instructed to collect the garbage as soon as possible.

People are advised to contact helpline number 1128 and WhatsApp number 03181030851 to lodge complaints or download SSWMB complaints Karachi App. Complaint centers are active while the citizens are further requested to take precautionary measures in rain.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Water Malir Imtiaz Ali All From WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap co ..

Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?

11 seconds ago
 IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items ..

IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes

26 minutes ago
 High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

45 minutes ago
 Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba ..

Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder

2 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out

4 hours ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

5 hours ago
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar w ..

Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..

6 hours ago
 Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from ..

Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail

6 hours ago
 "Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 ..

"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..

6 hours ago

T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record

7 hours ago
 Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with I ..

Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB

7 hours ago
 Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests inc ..

Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan