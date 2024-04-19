Meeting Held To Review Security Arrangements For NA-44 By-polls
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2024 | 04:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) A meeting was held to review security arrangements for peaceful conduct of the by-election for NA-44 scheduled to be held on April 21.
During the meeting which was presided over by Superintendent of Police(SP) City Muhammad Ishaq Khan, directives were issued to the circle commander, sector commander and sub-sector commanders to ensure the implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan in letter and spirit.
The meeting was told that no political party would be allowed to set up camp or crowd near the polling stations.
The police will bring the election equipment and materials provided by the Election Commission to the polling stations under their protection.
The Presiding Officer will have the authority of a magistrate and no person with arms should be allowed to stand at the gates or to enter the polling stations. Complete cooperation will be extended to the polling staff or voters.
In this regard, no negligence would be tolerated and Police jawans and officers should also take precautionary measures for their own safety as well by ensuring use of jackets and helmets during duty.
APP/slm
