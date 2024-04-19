Open Menu

Meeting Held To Review Security Arrangements For NA-44 By-polls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Meeting held to review security arrangements for NA-44 by-polls

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) A meeting was held to review security arrangements for peaceful conduct of the by-election for NA-44 scheduled to be held on April 21.

During the meeting which was presided over by Superintendent of Police(SP) City Muhammad Ishaq Khan, directives were issued to the circle commander, sector commander and sub-sector commanders to ensure the implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan in letter and spirit.

The meeting was told that no political party would be allowed to set up camp or crowd near the polling stations.

The police will bring the election equipment and materials provided by the Election Commission to the polling stations under their protection.

The Presiding Officer will have the authority of a magistrate and no person with arms should be allowed to stand at the gates or to enter the polling stations. Complete cooperation will be extended to the polling staff or voters.

In this regard, no negligence would be tolerated and Police jawans and officers should also take precautionary measures for their own safety as well by ensuring use of jackets and helmets during duty.

APP/slm

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Police Election Commission Of Pakistan Circle April NA-44

Recent Stories

Hania enjoys vacations in London

Hania enjoys vacations in London

24 minutes ago
 IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s econo ..

IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s economy

58 minutes ago
 Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of ..

Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of Chinese nationals

1 hour ago
 Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US m ..

Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media

4 hours ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Bar ..

Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona

17 hours ago
 At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' repr ..

At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals

17 hours ago
 G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

17 hours ago
 EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US c ..

EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge

17 hours ago
 5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambu ..

5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan