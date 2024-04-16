Meeting Regarding Prevention, Action Plan Of Dengue Held
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Provincial Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah on Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding prevention and action plan of dengue.
Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah, brought together key stakeholders including Dr Shaukat Ali, Director General Health; Dr Arshad Roghani, Director Public Health, DHO Swabi, DHO Charsadda, and representatives from WHO, USAID and UNICEF along with other implementing partners and relevant officials.
Dr Irshad Roghani, Director Public Health and Incharge Dengue Control Program, briefed the Health Minister on the Dengue Action Plan 2024. Health Minister was informed that Dengue advisories have already been issued to DHO's and MSs. Last year, the threat of Dengue persisted due to rains, and this year, expected rains necessitate timely action.
The Dengue Action Plan has already been formulated and sent for formal approval to the Chief Secretary.
Syed Qasim Ali Shah was informed that a multi-sectoral approach has been adopted to control Dengue this time as well. The plan includes timely disposal of Dengue larvae and further enhancement of public health services. Antigrated Disease Surveillance and Response System will monitor the Dengue outbreak timely.
A Dengue Control Room will also be established under the Directorate General Health Services. Minister Health was told that Initially, 1240 beds have been allocated in the province, including 300 beds in Peshawar, in addition to MTIs.
As per the action plane District Rapid Response Teams will be trained, and communities will be sensitized. Awareness material will also be prepared for public awareness. There are 1200 spray pumps in the province, half of which need maintenance. PDMAs, WSSP, and WASAs will be mobilised for this purpose.
