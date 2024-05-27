Mega musical night, handicrafts exhibition to celebrate Mango Festival in Mirpurkhas

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) On the instructions of Sindh Provincial Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Antiquities, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, the Culture Department has planned a mega musical night as part of the 56th National Exhibition of Mangoes and Seasonal Fruits in Mirpurkhas.

As per details, the event will take place on June 2, 2024, at 7 PM in the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Stadium. Additionally, from May 31 to June 2, 2024, a Handicrafts and Tourism Exhibition will be held at the Shaheed Ms Benazir Bhutto Mango Exhibition Hall.

A delegation led by Director General of Sindh Tourism and Culture Department, Munwar Ali Mahesar, along with Director Habibullah Memon and Assistant Directors Sher Muhammad Maher and Aziz Chandio, visited Aiwan-e-Sahafat Mirpurkhas to invite officials and members to the event.

DG Tourism and Culture Sindh Munwar Ali Mahesar stated that the Department of Culture is organizing this significant program for the first time, under the guidance of Provincial Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, to ensure the festival's success.

The event will feature performances by eminent artists in both Sindhi and urdu languages. Mahesar highlighted that the Mega Mango Festival of Mirpurkhas has achieved national and international recognition. He emphasized the importance of collective effort to elevate the festival's success on both national and international platforms.

