Mega Musical Night, Handicrafts Exhibition To Celebrate Mango Festival In Mirpurkhas
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2024 | 08:20 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) On the instructions of Sindh Provincial Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Antiquities, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, the Culture Department has planned a mega musical night as part of the 56th National Exhibition of Mangoes and Seasonal Fruits in Mirpurkhas.
As per details, the event will take place on June 2, 2024, at 7 PM in the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Stadium. Additionally, from May 31 to June 2, 2024, a Handicrafts and Tourism Exhibition will be held at the Shaheed Ms Benazir Bhutto Mango Exhibition Hall.
A delegation led by Director General of Sindh Tourism and Culture Department, Munwar Ali Mahesar, along with Director Habibullah Memon and Assistant Directors Sher Muhammad Maher and Aziz Chandio, visited Aiwan-e-Sahafat Mirpurkhas to invite officials and members to the event.
DG Tourism and Culture Sindh Munwar Ali Mahesar stated that the Department of Culture is organizing this significant program for the first time, under the guidance of Provincial Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, to ensure the festival's success.
The event will feature performances by eminent artists in both Sindhi and urdu languages. Mahesar highlighted that the Mega Mango Festival of Mirpurkhas has achieved national and international recognition. He emphasized the importance of collective effort to elevate the festival's success on both national and international platforms.
APP/hms/378
Recent Stories
Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors
Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..
Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses
Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow
The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones
PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave
Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK
Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs
Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Takbeer: AJK to mark 26th anniversary of nuclear tests to be celebrated with full zeal4 minutes ago
-
Capital's dwindling water resources amid growing population demands sustainable eco-friendly conserv ..4 minutes ago
-
Govt focusing on infrastructure, social development: Nasir Shah5 minutes ago
-
Mashood opens first Prime Minister Youth Development Centre5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army Aviation Helicopters help complete fire fighting operation at Margalla Hills5 minutes ago
-
PPP leadership reiterates belief in noble cause championed by BISP5 minutes ago
-
Qaiser Sheikh Inaugurates Renovated KPT Staff College15 minutes ago
-
Man,Nikah registrar arrested for "Fraudulent Marriage"15 minutes ago
-
CM reviews facilities, issues of SEZs45 minutes ago
-
PM directs urgent actions to extinguish margalla hills fire45 minutes ago
-
IED blast kills one, injures another in Bajaur45 minutes ago
-
Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan condoled the martyrdo ..49 minutes ago