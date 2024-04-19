Minister Amir Muqam Stresses Optimal Use Of J&K State Properties
Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON Engineer Amir Muqam issued a directive on Friday urging officers to develop viable proposals for optimal utilisation of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) state properties across the country.
The announcement came during his visit to the office of Jammu & Kashmir State Property, where he was briefed by the administrator on various state properties, located in different areas of Punjab. Accompanied by Federal Secretary of the Ministry of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) Jawad Raffique and other officials, Minister Muqam emphasised the importance of safeguarding those properties against any form of illegal encroachment. He underscored the need for comprehensive strategies to ensure protection and efficient utilisation of these assets for the benefit of the region and its people.
The federal minister also ordered for making business plans for all available commercial plots, and submitting those plans within 10 days. He directed the officials concerned that rent of all properties should be reviewed afresh.
The minister was informed that the Government of Pakistan took over the management of properties in 1955 on the request of Government of the State of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The Government of Pakistan assumed control and ownership of the said properties by promulgating Jammu and Kashmir (Administration of Property) Ordinance-III of the 1961 amendment, as amended in 1977 and 1979.
