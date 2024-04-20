Open Menu

Minister Food Expresses Regret Over Loss Of Lives, Property Caused By Rains

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2024 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Provincial Minister of food, Zahir Shah Toru, expressed regret and sympathy on Saturday for the loss of lives and damage to property caused by the recent rains in the province.

He reiterated the determination of the provincial government to do everything possible to assist the affected families and assured them that they would not be left alone in this difficult time.

He said this on the occasion of a visit to Village Council Saukai along with Deputy Commissioner Mardan Fayaz Khan Sherpao, where a mother and her children lost their lives due to the collapse of the roof. The minister attended the funeral prayers of the deceased and expressed his sorrow over their martyrdom.

He also expressed his condolences to the families and assured all kinds of cooperation.

Nazim Lal Badshah of Village Council Sokai, Kisan Council Member Taj Muhammad, former Nazim Bilal Ahmed and Nadeem Abbas were also present on this occasion.

Zahir Shah Toru said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur is personally monitoring the rain and flood situation in the province. He said that a control room has already been set up in the Chief Minister's Secretariat, while emergency control rooms have also been set up in all Deputy Commissioners' offices at the district level.

He said that people can contact the authorities anytime for emergency assistance in case of accident and emergency.

He said that the government equally shared the grief of the relatives of the deceased citizens and would take care of them in their sufferings. He said that the district administration was surveying the damages caused by the rain and would compensate the victims on an emergency basis.

Meanwhile, the minister along with Member Provincial Assembly Abdul Salam Afridi and Deputy Commissioner Mardan Fayaz Sherpao visited Sahadi Yateem Khana Shamsi Road Mardan.

He distributed prizes and gifts among the children who achieved prominent positions in the annual examinations. On this occasion, the minister was informed about serious issues and problems of the institution.

The minister assured to solve the problems in a timely manner and said that the upbringing and care of orphans is the responsibility of the government and the society at large. He said that government is well aware of its responsibilities in this regard.

