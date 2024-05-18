Minister For Controlling Employment With Skilled Training
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2024 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Labour Department, Fazal Shakoor Khan Saturday said that unemployment can be controlled through the promotion of technical and vocational education.
“We will encourage those males and especially female students who are enrolled in various technical and vocational institutions of Workers Welfare board KP and we will also support them,” he said this in a prize and sewing machine distribution ceremony held at the vocational institute district Charsadda.
He said that technical and vocational schools and colleges run by KP Labour department would be established in tribal districts very soon.
The minister was flanked by the Secretary WWB Ibrar Shah, Director Education Amjad Khan, Director Administration Shuaib Khan, Assistant Director Salman Ahmad, Vice President Women Chamber of Commerce Peshawar Anila Khalid school principals, a large number of workers children and others also attended the event.
In his speech, Fazal Shakoor Khan said that all products available in markets are prepared by labourers but the workers benefit less while designers get much profit. “We encourage and invest in workers of WWB and give priority to the local market through the products of our workers,” he added.
He further said that KP labour department would also equip their labourers with modern skills.
