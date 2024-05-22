Minister hints at massive anti-encroachment operation in city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Provincial Minister for Local Governments, Arshad Ayub Khan on Wednesday said a concerted operation against encroachments was imperative to clear the city of intrusions and provide a better atmosphere to the people.

He was presiding over an annual meeting of the Water Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) here wherein MNA Arbab Sher Ali, Asif Khan, Secretary Local Government Daud Khan and Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Mehsud were present.

The minister said very soon the much-needed anti-encroachment operation would be launched in the city.

The government, he said was working on bringing improvement in administrative, monetary and operational affairs of the WSSP adding that the process of shifting tube-wells on solar energy was underway.

The minister told the meeting that funds had been allocated to improve the train system in Peshawar Zoo and rehabilitation of Shahi Kattha and Mohmand Dam.

However, he reiterated that above all elimination of encroachments was much necessary to keep the city clean.

APP/vak