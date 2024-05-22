Minister Hints At Massive Anti-encroachment Operation In City
Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2024 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Provincial Minister for Local Governments, Arshad Ayub Khan on Wednesday said a concerted operation against encroachments was imperative to clear the city of intrusions and provide a better atmosphere to the people.
He was presiding over an annual meeting of the Water Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) here wherein MNA Arbab Sher Ali, Asif Khan, Secretary Local Government Daud Khan and Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Mehsud were present.
The minister said very soon the much-needed anti-encroachment operation would be launched in the city.
The government, he said was working on bringing improvement in administrative, monetary and operational affairs of the WSSP adding that the process of shifting tube-wells on solar energy was underway.
The minister told the meeting that funds had been allocated to improve the train system in Peshawar Zoo and rehabilitation of Shahi Kattha and Mohmand Dam.
However, he reiterated that above all elimination of encroachments was much necessary to keep the city clean.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Hasan Ali dropped from T20I squad over poor performance
Courts award jail terms to three drug peddlers in separate cases
Joint session on heatwave awareness held
Ayub Teaching Hospital hosts World Fistula Day event
IG Punjab declares CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana best commander
Arab praise as Ireland, Norway, Spain recognise Palestinian state
Under training ASsP of 50th Common visit CPO
New findings illuminate details about SW China ancient capital
Academic Staff of QAU meet Chairman HEC
Admin, PESCO to launch joint operation against power pilferers, defaulters
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi writes letter to CM for appointin ..
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews prison reforms
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Courts award jail terms to three drug peddlers in separate cases31 minutes ago
-
Joint session on heatwave awareness held31 minutes ago
-
Ayub Teaching Hospital hosts World Fistula Day event31 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab declares CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana best commander27 minutes ago
-
Under training ASsP of 50th Common visit CPO27 minutes ago
-
Admin, PESCO to launch joint operation against power pilferers, defaulters27 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi writes letter to CM for appointing VCs at 25 KP unive ..27 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews prison reforms27 minutes ago
-
IGP Punjab inaugurates upgraded Khadimat Center Liaquat Bagh27 minutes ago
-
CM reviews revamping of Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi27 minutes ago
-
Lahore police registered over 13,000 cases against electricity thieves26 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of student’s torture by cleric26 minutes ago