Minister Visits UET Kala Shah Kaku Campus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz visited University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore New Campus at Kala Shah Kaku. Vice Chancellor UET Prof. Dr. Syed Mansoor Sarwar welcomed the delegation

Deans of all faculties, heads of all departments, Campus Coordinator UET New Campus Prof. Dr. Tanveer Iqbal and Registrar Muhammad Asif were also present.

Higher Education Minister Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz inaugurated the newly constructed department of computer sciences, visited various labs and met the faculty and students.

The department is offering degree programs of B.Sc. Computer Science, B.Sc. Software Engineering, MS Computer Science and PhD Computer Science.

This new department has state-of-the-art facilities with capacity of more than 700 seats, which is a great opportunities for students of surrounding areas specially.

Minister Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz said that the development of information technology was the need of the hour and "by exposing our children to modern sciences we can meet the requirements of the present era". He expressed the hope that the University of Engineering and Technology would achieve significant achievements in the field of computer sciences by focusing on artificial intelligence and machine learning while maintaining its previous traditions of pro-active approaches to latest technologies.

Vice Chancellor UET Lahore Prof. Dr. Syed Mansoor Sarwar highlighted that UET has introduced the new course of Data Science in all degree programs of IT field, which will ultimately help our students to compete at par both nationally and internationally.

After inauguration of the building, saplings were also planted on UET New Campus. A large number of students, staff and faculty members took part in tree plantation drive.

Lahore Technology Education University Of Engineering And Technology

