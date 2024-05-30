Mirpur AJK Continues In Grip Of Severe Heat Wave
Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2024 | 12:00 AM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) With very high hopes of rainfall during next week, AJK's largest city and the rest of the district went into the grip of a scorching heat wave on Wednesday after the area witnessed the highest temperature that rose to 43.00 degrees Celsius, while a power outage along with erratic water supply continued to add to the woes of the people during the scorching heat.
With the mercury touching the 43.00 degrees Celsius mark, the day temperature has gone 3.00 degrees above the normal temperature, thereby affecting normal life, the concerned department sources told APP here on Wednesday.
It may be recalled that the highest ever temperature during the last summer was recorded at 43.
00 degrees Celsius in this lakeside district, and the possibility of mercury crossing the last year’s mark cannot be ruled out keeping in view the prevailing weather conditions.
The fast-rising temperature in the area has thrown life out of gear, with people, particularly two-wheeler riders, seen covering their faces with clothes in order to avoid getting affected by sunstroke.
On one side, the scorching heat has gradually started affecting normal life; the erratic water supply in various parts of the city, including the slums, located on the perimeter of the country’s biggest Mangla Dam, is adding to the woes of the people on the other side, thereby creating resentment among the local population.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB
New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office
Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach
Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution
DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared anci ..
Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals
Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children
Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims
Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outside ASP City Office
Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming disaster’ as vital medical ..
Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic source
NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul for 'fuss'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BISP disburse Rs 633.979 mln in deserving women in Sindh3 minutes ago
-
Fire burns Pharmacy, mattress shop13 minutes ago
-
AJK PM advises SDMA to remain alert to deal with any natural catastrophe22 minutes ago
-
2 killed, one injured in two different incidents22 minutes ago
-
SPA triumphs at Arab Media Excellence Awards 2024 in digital media category38 minutes ago
-
Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution48 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared ancient heritage38 minutes ago
-
Fire burns pharmacy, mattress shops38 minutes ago
-
Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals38 minutes ago
-
Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children38 minutes ago
-
Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outside ASP City Office38 minutes ago
-
Bilawal expresses grief over passenger coach accident in Washak49 minutes ago