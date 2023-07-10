Open Menu

Miscreants Attack PPP's Workers Convention

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 05:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Some miscreants attacked the Pakistan Peoples Party's workers' convention was arranged at Daera Din Panah area in Kot Addu.

The delinquent persons sitting inside the venue of the convention targeted the stage by hurling tomatoes, eggs, and shoes in a pre-planned manner what it emerged caused a great deal of embarrassment for participants including women and children.

It's yet to be cleared whether the mischievous were defectors of the party or others belonged to some rival group, as per detail available with the agency.

Mir Asif Khan Dasti, the divisional president and candidate of NA-181 from the party's ticket, said such a heinous act couldn't intimidate PPP's diehard workers.

It's just undemocratic and we wouldn't bow towards the move of such a vile section of the society, he said.

He demanded the authority to arrest people involved in the crime and took them to task to avoid bullying political activities in the future.

