Open Menu

Misinformation, Disinformation, Fake News Problems Of Entire World: Tarar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Misinformation, disinformation, fake news problems of entire world: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Thursday that misinformation, disinformation, and fake news were problems of the entire world which had to be controlled.

During a meeting with the Political Counselor of the British High Commission Miss Zoe Ware, the minister said the biggest challenge on social media was fake news and the government was dealing with this problem.

In the meeting, relations between the two countries, and the promotion of cooperation in the fields of media were discussed in detail.

Cooperation in the fields of film and drama was also discussed.

Attaullah Tarar said that journalists should adopt the process of verification on social media and the whole world should develop a code of conduct related to social media.

Miss Zoe Ware congratulated the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) on forming the government and Attaullah Tarar on assuming charge as Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

The UK diplomat assured her full cooperation for the promotion of bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Film And Movies Social Media United Kingdom Muslim Media Government

Recent Stories

PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL

PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL

5 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

12 hours ago
 Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll conte ..

Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll contender after obstacles

12 hours ago
 Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall

Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall

12 hours ago
Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for mo ..

Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defence

12 hours ago
 Climate change is messing with how we measure time ..

Climate change is messing with how we measure time: study

12 hours ago
 Minister discusses bilateral issues with Turkiye A ..

Minister discusses bilateral issues with Turkiye Ambassador

12 hours ago
 Urdu poet Safiya Shamim remembered on birth annive ..

Urdu poet Safiya Shamim remembered on birth anniversary

12 hours ago
 Turbat attack martyr laid to rest with full milita ..

Turbat attack martyr laid to rest with full military honours

12 hours ago
 Police break up Togo opposition event: AFP journal ..

Police break up Togo opposition event: AFP journalists

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan