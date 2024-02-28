Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar Appears Before IHC
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 28, 2024 | 12:39 PM
The IHC takes up the case regarding missing Baloch Students.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar appeared before the Islamabad High Court in a case related to missing of Baloch students.
The PM was summoned thrice and now he finally appeared before the court.
The high security arrangements were made during appearance of PM Kakar before the court.
Caretaker Interior Minister Gohar Ejaz and others also accompanied him.
Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani took up the case as the hearing was due today.
Previously, Advocate Imaan Mazari appeared in court on behalf of the petitioner. Despite repeated requests in the case of missing Baloch students, the Prime Minister did not appear, upon which the Islamabad High Court summoned him personally and ordered the Interior Minister and Defense Minister to appear for today.
Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani had remarked that those involved in this matter should be hanged twice. The PM and others would be summoned.
At this juncture, the Attorney General informed the court, “We need more time for this case," to which Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani said, "It is my kindness that I am not summoning both the DGs ISI and MI, can also be summoned.
Let Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar be informed not to go to Karachi for the next hearing. A committee consisting of DGs of ISI, MI, and FIA has been formed. A three-member committee will submit a report at the next hearing at the Islamabad High Court,” the judge had remarked.
