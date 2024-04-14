Open Menu

MQM-P Blames HESCO, Civic Agencies For Power Outages, Drainage Issues In City After Rain

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2024 | 11:00 PM

MQM-P blames HESCO, civic agencies for power outages, drainage issues in city after rain

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) The MNAs and MPAs of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have expressed dismay over performance of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), district administration and Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) with regard to Sunday's rainfall.

In a statement issued here on Sunday by MNAs Syed Waseem Hussain and Abdul Aleem Khanzada and MPAs Rashid Khan and Nasir Qureshi, they said clogged drainage, sewage filled roads and prolonged outages surfaced immediately after the low rainfall.

They pointed out that Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecast rain a week ago but no preparedness on part of the concerned government departments was evident.

They emphasized on the need of addressing the city's drainage problems on a long term basis and for improving HESCO's transmission system to prevent faults triggered outages.

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Hyderabad Nasir Rashid Khan Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

14 hours ago
 I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Gra ..

I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win

1 day ago
 CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to en ..

CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order

1 day ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..

1 day ago
 NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I ..

NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series

1 day ago
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

1 day ago
 Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title part ..

Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party

1 day ago
 Man loses life, other injured after falling from r ..

Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof

1 day ago
 PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related ..

PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah

1 day ago
 Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Tal ..

Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur

1 day ago
 CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive ..

CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan