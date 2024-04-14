- Home
MQM-P Blames HESCO, Civic Agencies For Power Outages, Drainage Issues In City After Rain
Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2024 | 11:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) The MNAs and MPAs of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have expressed dismay over performance of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), district administration and Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) with regard to Sunday's rainfall.
In a statement issued here on Sunday by MNAs Syed Waseem Hussain and Abdul Aleem Khanzada and MPAs Rashid Khan and Nasir Qureshi, they said clogged drainage, sewage filled roads and prolonged outages surfaced immediately after the low rainfall.
They pointed out that Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecast rain a week ago but no preparedness on part of the concerned government departments was evident.
They emphasized on the need of addressing the city's drainage problems on a long term basis and for improving HESCO's transmission system to prevent faults triggered outages.
