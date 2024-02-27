Open Menu

MQM-P To Celebrate Its Electoral Victory On March 1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2024 | 11:39 PM

MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March 1

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) will celebrate the party's electoral victory in the general elections from Hyderabad by organizing a show featuring music and entertainment on the night of March 1

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) will celebrate the party's electoral victory in the general elections from Hyderabad by organizing a show featuring music and entertainment on the night of March 1.

The party's spokesman informed here on Tuesday that the evening program would precede thanksgiving to the Almighty during Zuhar Namaz on Friday.

According to him, the members of the Rabita Committee, the Sindh Organizing Committee, and the elected lawmakers besides the local leadership would present on the occasion.

The MQM-P won 2 out of 3 seats of the National Assembly and 3 out of 6 seats of the Sindh Assembly from Hyderabad.

