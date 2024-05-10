Open Menu

Muqam Arrives In Gilgit Baltistan On Three-day Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2024 | 06:31 PM

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON Engr Amir Muqam on Friday arrived in Gilgit Baltistan on his first three-day official visit after assuming charge as federal minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan

The federal minister Engr Amir Muqam was warmly received by senior government officials and Pakistan Muslim League-N Gilgit-Baltistan leaders on arrival at Skardu Airport. A large number of PML-N workers were also present on the occasion.

During the three-day visit, the minister will hold meetings with the Chief Minister, Governor, Chief Secretary, and other senior officials of Gilgit Baltistan, besides visiting various development projects in the region.

The federal minister Engr Amir Muqam also held meetings with Pakistan Muslim League Gilgit Baltistan leadership and workers at Skardu Airport. The delegations warmly welcomed the minister and presented bouquets.

Talking to the media at the Airport, the federal minister said that Quaid Pakistan Muslim League-N Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has special affection with the people of Gilgit Baltistan. He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is working day and night to bring economic prosperity to the country.

“I am delighted to be here to meet the people of Gilgit Baltistan to discuss their problems”, Engr Amir Muqam said.

He said that the federal government would strengthen coordination with the Gilgit Baltistan government to enhance cooperation between the federal and Gilgit Baltistan governments. The federal minister further said that the people of Gilgit Baltistan are very sincere, honest, and peace-loving.

He said that Gilgit Baltistan has great potential to attract a large number of domestic and international tourists due to its scenic beauty and diverse culture.

