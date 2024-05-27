Open Menu

Muqam Lauds IOM Services For Afghan Refugees In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 27, 2024 | 11:54 AM

The Federal Minister commends the International Organization for Migration for its services to Afghan citizen card holders and the host community.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2024) Minister for States and Frontier Regions Amir Muqam on Monday urged the international community to acknowledge Pakistan’s efforts in hosting millions of Afghan refugees for the last 40 years.

He was talking to a delegation led by Chief of Mission for the United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Pakistan, Mio Sato in Islamabad.

The Federal Minister commended the International Organization for Migration for its services to Afghan citizen card holders and the host community.

Amir Muqam expressed desire for Afghan refugees to return to their country with dignity and honor.

