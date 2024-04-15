Open Menu

Music Composer Amjad Bobby Remembered On Death Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Music composer Amjad Bobby remembered on death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Death anniversary of renowned music composer of the Pakistan film industry Amjad Bobby was observed on Monday.

Born in Amritsar in 1942, his real name was Amjad Hussain.

His first film as a music director was "Aik Nagina" (1969) and the song "Dil nahi toe koi sheesha koi pathar hi milay" in Ahmed Rushdi's voice gained him some recognition.

Amjad Bobby had composed music for a number of blockbuster films including 'Bobby', 'Lazawaal', 'Sangam', 'Ghunghat', 'Koi Tujh Sa Kahan', 'Inteha' and 'Yeh Dil Aap Ka Hua'.

In recognition of his music compositions, he received the Nigar Award twice in 1983 and 1997 and Bolan Award in 1999.

The renowned composer worked with famous playback singers including Ahmed Rushdi, Salma Agha, Akhlaq Ahmed, Ghulam Abbas, Waris Baig, Shazia Manzoor and Humera Channa. Amjad Bobbi died of cardiac arrest at the age of 63 on April 15, 2005, in Lahore.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Film And Movies Music Died Amritsar Bolan Waris Baig Shazia Manzoor Salma Agha April Industry

