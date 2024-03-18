Open Menu

Muslim Charity Distributes Ramazan Ration Packages In Mardan

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Muslim Charity distributes Ramazan ration packages in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Under the auspices of Muslim Charity, ration packages were distributed among needy people.

A total of 355 needy people men received ration and flour bags as part of the Ramazan package, supervised by Muslim Charity. The packages included essential items such as flour, ghee, sugar, pulses, rice, dates, and more.

Amid the distribution of the Ramazan package, a ceremony was held at a private educational institution in Mardan.

Hassan Hassas, organizer of the program from the Labor Education Organization, emphasized the values of patience, perseverance, and cooperation with the needy and the poor, taught by the month of Ramazan.

He highlighted the importance of providing assistance to orphans, widows, and the less fortunate during this sacred month, which brings double rewards.

The objective of Muslim Charity is to uplift deserving individuals and provide them with dignified employment opportunities.

Aram Atiya, Chairman of the Labor Education Organization, praised Muslim Charity for its commitment to charitable principles and donations.

She highlighted the organization's dedication to humanity, education, skill development, and poverty alleviation across numerous countries.

Related Topics

Poor Education Mardan Muslim From Employment Flour

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in fi ..

PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in final match today

27 minutes ago
 Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others kille ..

Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan

1 hour ago
 The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Serie ..

The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan

2 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly session summoned today

Punjab Assembly session summoned today

3 hours ago
 11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam be ..

11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

2 days ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

2 days ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan