Muslim World Is Proud Of Pak's Nuclear Capability: President IIUI
Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Emphasizing the significance of recently celebrated Youm e Takbeer, President, International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI), Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi has said that the entire Muslim world is proud of Pakistan's nuclear capability, it is an honour not only for Pakistan but the whole Muslim world.
The IIUI President paid tribute to the dedicated services of the Pakistan armed forces.
He was addressing the concluding ceremony of the 39th Human Resource Development course arranged by Dawah academy for the officers of Pakistan Forces (Army, Navy and Air Force) at the International Islamic University (IIU).
President, International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI), H.E. Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi announced that the university has a comprehensive plan to launch distance learning and online training via constituent units of the university.
He highlighted universities' pivotal societal role, citing IIUI’s training and research initiatives. Dr. Alotaibi expressed optimism for IIUI's trajectory towards global eminence, underscoring its potential to serve the Muslim world.
He added that IIUI has been put on a track of progress and development and soon the university will shine among the leading educational institutions of the world. He opined that IIUI has a great potential to serve the Muslim world.
The IIUI President elaborated the university vision, its history and future objectives. He also shared the university's vision of progress and apprised of the latest steps taken by the University for Academic Excellence.
He also shed light on the inculcation of Islamic thoughts in young minds and importance of guidance from religion in our daily life routine. He specifically mentioned that the university is keenly focusing on service to society and dissemination of the true image of islam.
The ceremony was also addressed by the Director General Dawah Academy, Dr. Muhammad Ilyas who appraised the details of the course mentioning the lectures, covered topics and relevant activities. Incharge Training Department, Dr. Abdul Fareed Brohi also gave details of the month-long course.
Recent Stories
Pakistan launches PAKSAT MM1 to enhance internet connectivity
Vivo V30e 5G Camera Review: Is Sony IMX882 Camera and Aura Light Portrait Worth ..
Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finalists
Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted cooperation
Defence Minister vows to create world free of terrorism,extremism
Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats to security
Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Efficiency, Freezing Retention, and ..
Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of mutual interest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024
Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB
New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police communication officers hiring process at PSCA continues16 minutes ago
-
Two killed in road accident16 minutes ago
-
Seminar on cotton held in Bahawalpur16 minutes ago
-
Performance of Price Control Magistrates evaluated in meeting26 minutes ago
-
CCPO orders supervisory officers to ensure security at sensitive sites36 minutes ago
-
Ashrafi advocates for issuence of structured Fatwa to curb extremism, citing Saudi, Egyptian models36 minutes ago
-
KKKUK, KUST receive assurances of financial support from Chairman HEC36 minutes ago
-
BISP's aid reaches 93,000 families: DG36 minutes ago
-
72 constables promoted36 minutes ago
-
ANP constitutional committee holds meeting36 minutes ago
-
119 power pilferers netted in South Punjab36 minutes ago
-
Reforms underway to uplift power sector: Minister36 minutes ago