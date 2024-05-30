Open Menu

Muslim World Is Proud Of Pak's Nuclear Capability: President IIUI

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2024 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Emphasizing the significance of recently celebrated Youm e Takbeer, President, International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI), Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi has said that the entire Muslim world is proud of Pakistan's nuclear capability, it is an honour not only for Pakistan but the whole Muslim world.

The IIUI President paid tribute to the dedicated services of the Pakistan armed forces.

He was addressing the concluding ceremony of the 39th Human Resource Development course arranged by Dawah academy for the officers of Pakistan Forces (Army, Navy and Air Force) at the International Islamic University (IIU).

President, International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI), H.E. Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi announced that the university has a comprehensive plan to launch distance learning and online training via constituent units of the university.

He highlighted universities' pivotal societal role, citing IIUI’s training and research initiatives. Dr. Alotaibi expressed optimism for IIUI's trajectory towards global eminence, underscoring its potential to serve the Muslim world.

He added that IIUI has been put on a track of progress and development and soon the university will shine among the leading educational institutions of the world. He opined that IIUI has a great potential to serve the Muslim world.

The IIUI President elaborated the university vision, its history and future objectives. He also shared the university's vision of progress and apprised of the latest steps taken by the University for Academic Excellence.

He also shed light on the inculcation of Islamic thoughts in young minds and importance of guidance from religion in our daily life routine. He specifically mentioned that the university is keenly focusing on service to society and dissemination of the true image of islam.

The ceremony was also addressed by the Director General Dawah Academy, Dr. Muhammad Ilyas who appraised the details of the course mentioning the lectures, covered topics and relevant activities. Incharge Training Department, Dr. Abdul Fareed Brohi also gave details of the month-long course.

