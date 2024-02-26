Open Menu

Mustafa Kamal Confirms Inclusion In Federal Cabinet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2024 | 01:00 AM

Mustafa Kamal confirms Inclusion in Federal Cabinet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Muttahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan (MQM-P) Senior Deputy Convener Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday officially confirmed MQM's inclusion in the Federal Cabinet, revealing ongoing discussions with PML-N over ministry allocations.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that decisions regarding potential ministries were still being negotiated. 

While acknowledging that it may not be ideal to assume ministries during these challenging times, MQM has decided to accept responsibility for the greater good of the country.

MQM remains committed to supporting the government and actively participating in governance for the benefit of their province, he added.

MQM has announced its decision to support PML-N as a coalition partner, committing to be an integral part of the cabinet and assume ministries.

Furthermore, he expressed MQM's interest in ministries that would directly benefit the people of their province.

Related Topics

Pakistan MQM Syed Mustafa Kamal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz May Sunday Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis

PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis

6 hours ago
 PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

9 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

16 hours ago
 PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

1 day ago
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punja ..

PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

1 day ago
 PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

1 day ago
 PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

1 day ago
 Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

1 day ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

1 day ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan