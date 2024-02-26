Mustafa Kamal Confirms Inclusion In Federal Cabinet
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2024 | 01:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Muttahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan (MQM-P) Senior Deputy Convener Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday officially confirmed MQM's inclusion in the Federal Cabinet, revealing ongoing discussions with PML-N over ministry allocations.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that decisions regarding potential ministries were still being negotiated.
While acknowledging that it may not be ideal to assume ministries during these challenging times, MQM has decided to accept responsibility for the greater good of the country.
MQM remains committed to supporting the government and actively participating in governance for the benefit of their province, he added.
MQM has announced its decision to support PML-N as a coalition partner, committing to be an integral part of the cabinet and assume ministries.
Furthermore, he expressed MQM's interest in ministries that would directly benefit the people of their province.
