Muzaffargarh's Girl Selected For E-learning
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2024 | 12:00 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) A school girl in Muzaffargarh has been selected for maiden introduction of digital classes under a pilot project being launched as a joint initiative of Punjab government and ‘Ulearn’, an online education system affiliated with Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), to give students a taste of e-learning and make their access easy to expert teachers from home and abroad.
PML-N MPA Ajmal Khan Chandia said that the Digital Punjab vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz translated into launch of Digital Muzaffargarh initiative and thanked the CM and education minister Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan for including the under-developed district in the pilot project under which seven schools would have digital classes in Punjab initially before its expansion across the province.
The Ulearn team visited government girls high school Khursheedabad on Friday and approved digitalizing Matric classes there.
Chandia declared digital classes an important milestone to achieving excellence in education.
Coaching from expert teachers from foreign countries and Pakistan would help improve students' learning and skills, he said, adding that it would also yield good results on way to achieving goals set under women empowerment vision of the chief minister.
