Open Menu

Muzaffargarh's Girl Selected For E-learning

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Muzaffargarh's girl selected for e-learning

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) A school girl in Muzaffargarh has been selected for maiden introduction of digital classes under a pilot project being launched as a joint initiative of Punjab government and ‘Ulearn’, an online education system affiliated with Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), to give students a taste of e-learning and make their access easy to expert teachers from home and abroad.

PML-N MPA Ajmal Khan Chandia said that the Digital Punjab vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz translated into launch of Digital Muzaffargarh initiative and thanked the CM and education minister Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan for including the under-developed district in the pilot project under which seven schools would have digital classes in Punjab initially before its expansion across the province.

The Ulearn team visited government girls high school Khursheedabad on Friday and approved digitalizing Matric classes there.

Chandia declared digital classes an important milestone to achieving excellence in education.

Coaching from expert teachers from foreign countries and Pakistan would help improve students' learning and skills, he said, adding that it would also yield good results on way to achieving goals set under women empowerment vision of the chief minister.

APP/shn/ifi

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Muzaffargarh Women FBISE From Government

Recent Stories

KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF tal ..

KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF talks: Minister of State for Fina ..

8 minutes ago
 IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing person ..

IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing persons' cases

8 minutes ago
 Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab S ..

Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab Sadiq death anniversary

13 minutes ago
 PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta

PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta

13 minutes ago
 1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Champions ..

1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Championship from May 30

35 minutes ago
 'Youth's calligraphy skill must be sharpened'

'Youth's calligraphy skill must be sharpened'

35 minutes ago
Vendrame breaks away to win Giro stage 19, as Poga ..

Vendrame breaks away to win Giro stage 19, as Pogacar cruises

35 minutes ago
 EU told to tackle food cost differences across the ..

EU told to tackle food cost differences across the bloc

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Lithuania agree to enhance high-level co ..

Pakistan, Lithuania agree to enhance high-level cooperation in diverse sectors

44 minutes ago
 LHC CJ urges judges to work without fear

LHC CJ urges judges to work without fear

44 minutes ago
 PRA to start WWF collection: Additional Commission ..

PRA to start WWF collection: Additional Commissioner

46 minutes ago
 Public welfare budget presented in challenging fin ..

Public welfare budget presented in challenging financial situation: KP CM

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan