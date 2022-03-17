UrduPoint.com

MWMC To Purchase Vehicle Tracking & Monitoring System For Transparency

March 17, 2022

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has decided to purchase vehicle tracking and monitoring system to monitor fuel consumption and a positive step for ensuring transparency

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has decided to purchase vehicle tracking and monitoring system to monitor fuel consumption and a positive step for ensuring transparency.

CEO MWMC Muhammad Farooq Dogar said that services of external auditor firm were also being taken for company audit.

Mr Dogar further said that modern technology will be utilized in order to bring transparency in company.

He said that the vehicle tracking system will be able to monitor all the vehicles of the company by generating a monthly mileage and fuel consumption report of every vehicle and it would also help to end complaints regarding corruption in fuel consumption.

He said that tender has also been floated for procurement of vehicle tracking and monitoring system.

An external audit firm is also being hired which will examine all the assets of the company,he added.

He said that the committee consisting on BoD has given approval for getting services of external audit firm.

CEO said that steps were being taken to bring transparency in all sectors and to strengthen company.

