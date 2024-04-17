Open Menu

NAB Exonerates Nawaz Sharif In Thoshakhana Reference

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 17, 2024 | 01:47 PM

NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference

The anti-graft body says the vehicle had been surrendered to Toshakhana in 1997, prior to Nawaz Sharif's acquisition of it in 2008.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 17th, 2024) the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday exonerated former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from any wrongdoing in the Toshakhana reference investigation.

The NAB presented its findings to an accountability court, stating that there was no evidence of Nawaz Sharif using a fraudulent account to purchase a vehicle from Toshakhana.

According to the anti-graft body, the vehicle had been surrendered to Toshakhana in 1997, prior to Nawaz Sharif's acquisition of it in 2008.

In January 2020, during a meeting chaired by then NAB chairman Justice Retd Javed Iqbal, three references were approved against former Prime Ministers Nawaz Sharif and Yousaf Raza Gillani, along with ex-President Asif Ali Zardari.

Additionally, another reference was filed against Anwar Majeed and Abdul Ghani Majeed for tax payments on luxury vehicles imported through Toshakhana.

The allegations included accusations that the former president retained luxury vehicles from the UAE and Libya instead of surrendering them to Toshakhana, and that fraudulent bank accounts were used to pay their taxes. It was also highlighted that former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani exhibited favoritism towards both the president and Nawaz Sharif, allowing them to keep possession of the vehicles.

The Toshakhana issue became a significant point of contention in national politics, particularly after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for false statements and incorrect declarations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Yousaf Raza Gillani Election Commission Of Pakistan UAE Vehicles Vehicle Bank Libya January 2020 From Court Toshakhana

Recent Stories

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst chal ..

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over r ..

Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid

14 hours ago
 France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

14 hours ago
 UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West ..

UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank

14 hours ago
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in va ..

COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors

14 hours ago
 Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

14 hours ago
 PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: ..

PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: Senator Talal Chaudhry

14 hours ago
 Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

14 hours ago
 Hub rally on April 28

Hub rally on April 28

14 hours ago
 Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of cl ..

Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of close cooperation: Prime Ministe ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan