Open Menu

NAB Law Of 40-day Physical Remand Be Withdrawn, Says Khawaja Saad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 28, 2024 | 02:43 PM

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

The PML-N leader and former federal minister says the NAB law, crafted by a dictator, is unjustifiable and condemned the extension of physical remand from 14 to 40 days as a deplorable measure that should be repealed.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique criticized the new NAB law, saying that 40-day physical remand law should withdrawn.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said that this new law is nothing but regrettable.

He expressed these words in a post on X, previously known as Twitter.
Saad Rafique highlighted that various military rulers and judicial dictators have exploited this law for disgraceful political motives, resulting in the suffering of numerous innocent individuals.

Rafique asserted that the NAB law, crafted by a dictator, is unjustifiable and condemned the extension of physical remand from 14 to 40 days as a deplorable measure that should be repealed.


He emphasized the inherent inappropriateness of legislation based on suspicion.

Recently, the government amended the NAB Ordinance, extending NAB's remand duration from 14 to 40 days.

Additionally, under the NAB Amendment Ordinance, the penalty for malicious cases has been reduced from less than 5 years to 2 years. Moreover, the Election Act Amendment Ordinance stipulates the inclusion of retired judges alongside serving judges in election tribunals.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Khawaja Saad Rafique Twitter Dictator Muslim Post From Government

Recent Stories

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

15 minutes ago
 Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Sun ..

Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show

37 minutes ago
 PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in P ..

PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan

44 minutes ago
 Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

2 hours ago
 Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with nationa ..

Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

6 hours ago
  North Korea's military satellite launch fails as ..

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight

18 hours ago
 Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for hea ..

Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection

18 hours ago
 Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce r ..

Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors

19 hours ago
 Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied ..

Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..

19 hours ago
 Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcom ..

Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan