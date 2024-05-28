NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PML-N leader and former federal minister says the NAB law, crafted by a dictator, is unjustifiable and condemned the extension of physical remand from 14 to 40 days as a deplorable measure that should be repealed.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique criticized the new NAB law, saying that 40-day physical remand law should withdrawn.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said that this new law is nothing but regrettable.

He expressed these words in a post on X, previously known as Twitter.

Saad Rafique highlighted that various military rulers and judicial dictators have exploited this law for disgraceful political motives, resulting in the suffering of numerous innocent individuals.

Rafique asserted that the NAB law, crafted by a dictator, is unjustifiable and condemned the extension of physical remand from 14 to 40 days as a deplorable measure that should be repealed.



He emphasized the inherent inappropriateness of legislation based on suspicion.

Recently, the government amended the NAB Ordinance, extending NAB's remand duration from 14 to 40 days.

Additionally, under the NAB Amendment Ordinance, the penalty for malicious cases has been reduced from less than 5 years to 2 years. Moreover, the Election Act Amendment Ordinance stipulates the inclusion of retired judges alongside serving judges in election tribunals.