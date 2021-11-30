National Assembly Education Body approves Islamabad Women University bill 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture unanimously recommended to approve "The Islamabad Women University Bill, 2021" as passed by the Senate and moved by Mr. Ali Nawaz Awan, MNA.

The bill was passed during 22nd meeting held on Tuesday in the Committee Room of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), Islamabad under the Chairmanship of Mian Najeeb Ud Din Awaisi, MNA.

The MNA/Mover, Mr. Ali Nawaz Awan, briefed the Committee that keeping in view of our religious and social context as well as increasing population potential of women folk in the Federal Capital, it is the need of an hour that a separate women university may be established in Islamabad.

He apprised that government has also announced to establish first Women University in the Post Graduate College for Women, F-7/2.

He added that through this Bill the government can materialize its manifesto of providing easy and quality education to girls. After detailed deliberations, the Committee unanimously recommended to approve the said Bill.

The Committee also recommended to approve "The International Institute of Science, Arts and Technology Bill, 2021" (moved by Mr. Amjid Ali Khan, MNA). The Committee deferred "The Iqbal academy Pakistan Bill, 2021" (Government Bill) and "The NCS-Institute of Sciences Bill, 2021" (moved by Mr. James Iqbal, MNA) till its next meeting. Later, the Ministry informed that "The Pakistan Institute of Education Bill, 2021" (Government Bill) has been withdrawn.

While briefing, the Vice Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), Islamabad, apprised that the University ranked at No. 1 by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and 378th in the world by the QS World University Rankings 2022.

Whereas, the University has also ranked among top 100 leading Universities of Asia.

He added that University is going to establish a Department of sports Sciences as per instructions of the Hon. Prime Minister and also establish a Department of Media Studies.

Further, the University signed almost 70 MoUs with different national and international academic, research institutions, and corporate entities. The Committee appreciated the performance and achievements of the University to improve the proficiency of the institution.

The Committee also appointed a Sub-Committee under the Convener ship of Ms. Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, MNA with Mr. Ali Nawaz Awan, Ch. Muhammad Hamid Hameed, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, MNA as its Members. The Committee will look after the affairs and working of Higher Education Commission (HEC) as well as the Universities.

Besides the Parliamentary Secretary, Federal Education and Professional Training Division (Ms. Wajiha Qamar, MNA), the meeting was attended by Mr. Ali Nawaz Awan, Mr. Sadaqat Ali Khan Abbasi, Ms. Javairia Zafar Aheer, Mr. Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik, Ms. Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Ms. Andleeb Abbas, Ms. Ghazala Saifi, Mr. Asma Qadeer, Ms. Tashfeen Safdar, Mrs. Farrukh Khan, Ms. Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, Ch. Muhammad Hamid Hameed, Ms. Musarrat Asif Khawaja, Ms. Mussarat Rafiq Mahesar, and Mr. Asmatullah, Hon. MNAs attended the meeting. Mr. Amjid Ali Khan, MNA/Mover also attended the meeting through video-link.

The senior officers from Federal Education & Professional Training Division, National Heritage and Culture Division, Ministry of Law & Justice, Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), Islamabad were also present in the meeting.