Nawaz calls for accountability of all including former judges ‘who damaged Pakistan’

The PML-N supremo says all those who conspired against him are now “being exposed”.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif regretted over “injustices” he faced during his tenure, emphasizing upon accountability for all including the former judges whom he believed ‘caused damage to Pakistan’.

Nawaz Sharif said that all those who conspired against him were now “being exposed”.

He expressed these views while addressing his party leaders in a meeting held at Lahore office on Saturday.

The former three-time prime minister said, “ I have an audio recording of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar in which he says that Nawaz Sharif had to be removed and Imran Khan had to be brought in,”.

