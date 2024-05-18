Open Menu

Nawaz Calls For Accountability Of All Including Former Judges ‘who Damaged Pakistan’

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 18, 2024 | 06:19 PM

Nawaz calls for accountability of all including former judges ‘who damaged Pakistan’

The PML-N supremo says all those who conspired against him are now “being exposed”.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif regretted over “injustices” he faced during his tenure, emphasizing upon accountability for all including the former judges whom he believed ‘caused damage to Pakistan’.

Nawaz Sharif said that all those who conspired against him were now “being exposed”.

He expressed these views while addressing his party leaders in a meeting held at Lahore office on Saturday.

The former three-time prime minister said, “ I have an audio recording of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar in which he says that Nawaz Sharif had to be removed and Imran Khan had to be brought in,”.

(Details to Follow)

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Chief Justice Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim All

Recent Stories

2nd Women T20: England beat Pakistan by 65 runs

2nd Women T20: England beat Pakistan by 65 runs

2 hours ago
 Anmol Baloch denies any relationship with Hamza So ..

Anmol Baloch denies any relationship with Hamza Sohail

2 hours ago
 Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partn ..

Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partnership: Naqvi

3 hours ago
 New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution

New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution

3 hours ago
 The conspiratorial elements involved in digital te ..

The conspiratorial elements involved in digital terrorism are the biggest obstac ..

3 hours ago
 Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details her ..

Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details here

4 hours ago
vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Yo ..

Vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Your Life Experience with Elegan ..

4 hours ago
 MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

4 hours ago
 Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority establish ..

Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established

7 hours ago
 Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

7 hours ago
 PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani s ..

PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan