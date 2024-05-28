Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

(@Abdulla99267510)

The sources say that nobody filed the nomination papers against the PML-N supremo on the seat of the party’s president.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif has once again been elected unopposed as the president of the party, according to sources familiar with the matter on Tuesday.

Sources revealed that no other candidate filed nomination papers against Nawaz Sharif for the presidency of the party.

The voting took place at a local hotel in Lahore while the general council meeting of the party is also due today.

"The 'N' in PML-N stands for Nawaz Sharif. He has led the party to prominence and has served as the head of government thrice," remarked Rana Sanaullah, who also serves as the chief election commissioner for intra-party elections, during a press conference in Lahore on Monday.

"If the entire party agrees to re-elect him, then there should be no obstacle in Nawaz Sharif's re-election," added Rana Sanaullah. He emphasized that every member has the right to file nomination papers, and they are available for this purpose.

"The process of mobilizing party workers is continuous," concluded the aide to the Prime Minister.

Addressing the restructuring of PML-N, Rana Sanaullah stated that the party is active at all levels, emphasizing the ongoing need to mobilize its workforce.