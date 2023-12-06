Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, accompanied by the party President Shehbaz Sharif, met PML(Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at latter's residence, here on Wednesday.

Upon their arrival, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain extended a warm welcome to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, and other party leaders, setting the stage for a positive and constructive engagement.

The high-profile meeting witnessed the presence of key figures from both parties, including senior vice president and chief organizer of the PML-N, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah Khan, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, and Marriyum Aurangzeb.

This was the first interaction of Nawaz Sharif with the PML(Q) President after his return to Pakistan on October 21st. During the meeting, Nawaz Sharif expressed genuine concern for Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's well-being and conveyed his heartfelt good wishes.

The gathering also included the participation of former Federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, and Chaudhry Salik Hussain. Jafar Khan Mandokhail, the president of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) Balochistan, along with other party leaders, contributed to the diverse and inclusive dialogue.