NDMA Warns Of Deceptive Website FERU
Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday warned the masses to be aware of a website titled "Federal EMERGENCY RESPONSE UNIT-PAKISTAN" which was falsely representing the organisation.
The website has been unlawfully advertising job vacancies and soliciting application processing fees, a news release said.
"We strongly advise public to exercise due diligence and verify the legitimacy of any employment offers through NDMA’S official website and other contact channels. http://www.ndma.gov.pk/
The official website of NDMA Pak is the sole source of authentic information regarding job opportunities and other related information," the NDMA said.
The NDMA appreciated public cooperation in remaining vigilant against such practices.
