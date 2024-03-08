New Cancer Care Hospital to address patients' needs in Punjab

Punjab's Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Khawaja Salman Rafiq, announced plans for a comprehensive Cancer Care Hospital in Lahore to cater to patients across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Punjab's Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical education, Khawaja Salman Rafiq, announced plans for a comprehensive Cancer Care Hospital in Lahore to cater to patients across the province.

This initiative, aligned with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision, aims to consolidate treatment facilities for cancer patients under one roof. The project, discussed during a meeting chaired by Minister Salman Rafiq and Minister of Communications Malik Sohaib Ahmad Barth at the Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) head office here on Friday, underscores the government's commitment to enhancing healthcare infrastructure.

With funds allocated and construction entrusted to IDAP, the ministers emphasized continuous monitoring of the hospital's development stages.

Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan and CEO IDAP Sohail Ashraf provided insights into the master plan, highlighting a state-of-the-art facility.

The meeting, attended by various officials including Special Secretary Operations Raja Mansoor Ahmed and COO Azmat Nawaz, marks a significant step towards addressing the long-standing demand for improved cancer care in Punjab.