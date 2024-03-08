New Cancer Care Hospital To Address Patients' Needs In Punjab
Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2024 | 10:04 PM
Punjab's Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Khawaja Salman Rafiq, announced plans for a comprehensive Cancer Care Hospital in Lahore to cater to patients across the province
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Punjab's Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical education, Khawaja Salman Rafiq, announced plans for a comprehensive Cancer Care Hospital in Lahore to cater to patients across the province.
This initiative, aligned with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision, aims to consolidate treatment facilities for cancer patients under one roof. The project, discussed during a meeting chaired by Minister Salman Rafiq and Minister of Communications Malik Sohaib Ahmad Barth at the Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) head office here on Friday, underscores the government's commitment to enhancing healthcare infrastructure.
With funds allocated and construction entrusted to IDAP, the ministers emphasized continuous monitoring of the hospital's development stages.
Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan and CEO IDAP Sohail Ashraf provided insights into the master plan, highlighting a state-of-the-art facility.
The meeting, attended by various officials including Special Secretary Operations Raja Mansoor Ahmed and COO Azmat Nawaz, marks a significant step towards addressing the long-standing demand for improved cancer care in Punjab.
Recent Stories
IHC allows Allama Raja Nasir to meet PTI founder
PTI creates economic turmoil by prioritizing personal interests over national: K ..
Wapda grabs National Kabaddi C’ship title
Int'l Women's Day celebrated at National Hockey Stadium
500 liters of harmful milk destroyed in Loralai crackdown
CED organises seminar to mark International Women's Day
British teen Bearman replaces sick Sainz at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Carbon emissions and El Nino push oceans to record temperatures
Highly awaited Alzheimer's drug hit by delays
AU, EU and US hail Senegal election at end of March
Blasts reported near ship off Yemen: security agency
Gaza hospital medic says aid airdrop kills five
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC allows Allama Raja Nasir to meet PTI founder12 minutes ago
-
Ghazala welcomes resolution giving Z.A. Bhutto as Shaheed status4 minutes ago
-
PTI creates economic turmoil by prioritizing personal interests over national: Kayani4 minutes ago
-
500 liters of harmful milk destroyed in Loralai crackdown4 minutes ago
-
CED organises seminar to mark International Women's Day22 minutes ago
-
PML-N urges KP to shun differences, work for public welfare projects13 minutes ago
-
PU marks World’s Women Day16 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to provide free legal aid to females for securing inheritance right7 minutes ago
-
Call for rapid adoption of AI, new technologies to empower youths5 minutes ago
-
Man injured during robbery5 minutes ago
-
APP marks International Women's Day with cake cutting ceremony10 minutes ago
-
LHC issues notices on plea against non-allocation of reserved seats to SIC10 minutes ago