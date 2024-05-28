- Home
New Complaint Lodged Against Imran Khan Over Alleged ‘hateful Narrative’ Against State Institutions
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 28, 2024 | 03:05 PM
The sources say that a resident of Rawalpindi has filed the complaint against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder over charges of spreading false propaganda.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan faced mounting challenges as a new complaint was lodged against him for allegedly creating anti state institutions narratives and spreading propaganda, the sources said on Tuesday
The sources revealed that the complaint was registered by a resident of Rawalpindi. "An FIR will be filed against Imran Khan on charges of maligning state institutions and spreading false propaganda," the sources stated.
According to local media, a journalist is reported to be the complainant. Last week, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari announced during a press conference that the provincial cabinet has approved legal action against Imran Khan for what she described as "spreading a hateful narrative" against state institutions.
Speaking at the 8th cabinet meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Azma Bokhari stated, "The Punjab Home department will initiate necessary steps in this regard.
" She accused the PTI founder of promoting a divisive narrative against state institutions, likening his actions to those of Sheikh Mujeeb.
Azma Bokhari emphasized the importance of national security and criticized Imran Khan's tenure in power, questioning his repeated references to events from 1971 and his alleged aspirations to emulate Sheikh Mujeeb. She concluded by affirming the government's commitment to file a formal complaint against Khan, reiterating that Pakistan's security remains paramount above all else.
The minister also revealed that individuals visiting Imran Khan in jail and subsequently spreading similar narratives will face legal consequences as decided by the cabinet. She cited an inquiry report conducted by the Home department, which outlined a pattern of provocative statements made by Khan and his associates.
