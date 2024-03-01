Open Menu

New Era Of Development Will Begin In DIKhan: City Mayor

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 10:06 PM

New era of development will begin in DIKhan: City Mayor

Tehsil Mayor of Dera Ismail Khan Umar Amin Gandapur on Friday said the basic problems of the people were being resolved at their doorsteps after the formation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, and a new era of development will begin in the city and southern districts

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Tehsil Mayor of Dera Ismail Khan Umar Amin Gandapur on Friday said the basic problems of the people were being resolved at their doorsteps after the formation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, and a new era of development will begin in the city and southern districts.

The new KP government was set to announce various development projects for public convenience.

The development, restoration, and beautification of the city were among top priorities and no compromise would be made on it, he said while talking to APP.

“Our main focus is to resolve the basic problems of the city including electricity, sanitation, and drainage,” the mayor said.

He said the new provincial government to spend public money on public welfare projects while the development and uplift of deprived areas was its priority.

Gandapur said the law and order would be improved, adding health cards, langar khana, shelter homes, and police reforms would be restored. He said that the people would be provided a uniform education system, while the lack of resources would not be a hurdle in the completion of this great mission.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Electricity Education Law And Order Dera Ismail Khan Umar Amin Money Government Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurra ..

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurram Dastgir Khan pledges welfare ..

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan Air War College delegation visits AJK cap ..

Pakistan Air War College delegation visits AJK capital

31 minutes ago
 WASA on high alert to deal with any emergency

WASA on high alert to deal with any emergency

31 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi calls for responsible use o ..

President Dr Arif Alvi calls for responsible use of technology for protecting en ..

50 minutes ago
 Lawyers' bodies temporarily call off strike

Lawyers' bodies temporarily call off strike

50 minutes ago
 President calls for responsible use of technology ..

President calls for responsible use of technology for protecting environment, hu ..

50 minutes ago
Balochistan Health sent two trucks of medical kits ..

Balochistan Health sent two trucks of medical kits for women, girls of rain hit ..

1 hour ago
 Land Record Center building inaugurated in Fateh J ..

Land Record Center building inaugurated in Fateh Jang

1 hour ago
 Deserving people will receive food hamper in Hazro ..

Deserving people will receive food hamper in Hazro from March 5

1 hour ago
 Pakistan's embassy in UAE launch book on Pakistan' ..

Pakistan's embassy in UAE launch book on Pakistan's nuclear deterrence

2 hours ago
 WASA issues SOPs to facilitate its consumers durin ..

WASA issues SOPs to facilitate its consumers during Ramadan

2 hours ago
 "Clean and Green Punjab" initiative launched

"Clean and Green Punjab" initiative launched

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan