New era of development will begin in DIKhan: City Mayor

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Tehsil Mayor of Dera Ismail Khan Umar Amin Gandapur on Friday said the basic problems of the people were being resolved at their doorsteps after the formation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, and a new era of development will begin in the city and southern districts.

The new KP government was set to announce various development projects for public convenience.

The development, restoration, and beautification of the city were among top priorities and no compromise would be made on it, he said while talking to APP.

“Our main focus is to resolve the basic problems of the city including electricity, sanitation, and drainage,” the mayor said.

He said the new provincial government to spend public money on public welfare projects while the development and uplift of deprived areas was its priority.

Gandapur said the law and order would be improved, adding health cards, langar khana, shelter homes, and police reforms would be restored. He said that the people would be provided a uniform education system, while the lack of resources would not be a hurdle in the completion of this great mission.