New Rates Of Roti, Naan Implemented In Bahawalpur District
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2024 | 07:15 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, district-wide price control magistrates under Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa are actively ensuring the sale of roti and naan at the prescribed rates across the district.
During April 15 and 16, price control magistrates inspected 335 locations in the district for the implementation of the new prescribed rates for roti and naan. During this period, 70 individuals were found overcharging.
The price control magistrates imposed fines totaling Rs 136,000 on the violators on the spot, arrested 25 individuals, and sealed one shop.
It should be noted that as per the notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, in compliance with the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, the price of 100 grams of roti has been set at 15 rupees and 120 grams of naan at 20 rupees due to a reduction in wheat prices. These directives are being enforced strictly.
