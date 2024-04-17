NH&MP Launches Special Drive Against Extra, Improper Lights In Vehicles
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 01:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) launched special campaign against extra and improper lights installed in vehicles by Beat No 17.
The special briefing/enforcement campaign has been launched against improper and additional lights installed in vehicles regarding safe journey and prevention of accidents in night time as per directions of Inspector General Motorway Police and Sector Commander Motorway Police Multan Maqsood Anjum.
The drivers of such vehicles were fined as well as additional lights are being removed from the vehicles to control the accidents caused by the bright lights.
The drivers were being briefed to keep their lights dim while traveling so that the road ahead could be seen clearly by the front side.
Recent Stories
US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024
Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid
France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF
UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors
Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024
PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: Senator Talal Chaudhry
Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'
Hub rally on April 28
Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of close cooperation: Prime Ministe ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
&MP launches special drive against extra, improper lights in vehicles4 minutes ago
-
Body of minor girl missing after a boat sinking in Kund park Recovered14 minutes ago
-
KP releases Rs 50m for rain-affected districts24 minutes ago
-
No restriction on foreign tourists in KP: DG Tourism24 minutes ago
-
Six drug peddlers held34 minutes ago
-
CEC Raja leads delegation to study Brazil's EVM system34 minutes ago
-
Coordinated efforts stressed against drug abuse34 minutes ago
-
Drive with motorcycle safety wire: SP44 minutes ago
-
Bus conductor crushed to death44 minutes ago
-
E-rozgar centers providing top-notch facilities to freelancers54 minutes ago
-
Accountability court summons PPP leaders Arbab, Asma Alamgir54 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's oil refineries set to enhance efficiency under Brownfield Refinery Policy1 hour ago