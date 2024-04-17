Open Menu

NH&MP Launches Special Drive Against Extra, Improper Lights In Vehicles

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 01:30 PM

NH&MP launches special drive against extra, improper lights in vehicles

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) launched special campaign against extra and improper lights installed in vehicles by Beat No 17.

The special briefing/enforcement campaign has been launched against improper and additional lights installed in vehicles regarding safe journey and prevention of accidents in night time as per directions of Inspector General Motorway Police and Sector Commander Motorway Police Multan Maqsood Anjum.

The drivers of such vehicles were fined as well as additional lights are being removed from the vehicles to control the accidents caused by the bright lights.

The drivers were being briefed to keep their lights dim while traveling so that the road ahead could be seen clearly by the front side.

Related Topics

Multan Police Motorway Vehicles Road From

Recent Stories

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst chal ..

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over r ..

Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid

14 hours ago
 France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

14 hours ago
 UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West ..

UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank

14 hours ago
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in va ..

COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors

14 hours ago
 Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

14 hours ago
 PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: ..

PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: Senator Talal Chaudhry

14 hours ago
 Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

14 hours ago
 Hub rally on April 28

Hub rally on April 28

14 hours ago
 Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of cl ..

Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of close cooperation: Prime Ministe ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan