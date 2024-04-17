NH&MP launches special drive against extra, improper lights in vehicles

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) launched special campaign against extra and improper lights installed in vehicles by Beat No 17.

The special briefing/enforcement campaign has been launched against improper and additional lights installed in vehicles regarding safe journey and prevention of accidents in night time as per directions of Inspector General Motorway Police and Sector Commander Motorway Police Multan Maqsood Anjum.

The drivers of such vehicles were fined as well as additional lights are being removed from the vehicles to control the accidents caused by the bright lights.

The drivers were being briefed to keep their lights dim while traveling so that the road ahead could be seen clearly by the front side.