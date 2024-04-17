Open Menu

No Leniency Will Be Shown To Drug Dealers: Sharjeel Memon

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2024 | 01:50 PM

No leniency will be shown to drug dealers: Sharjeel Memon

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The Senior provincial minister Sherjeel Inam Memon has stated that a crackdown has been initiated against drug dealers across the province, with no leniency being shown towards them.

He mentioned that drug trafficking poses a significant threat to the future generations, hence a zero-tolerance policy against drugs has been implemented throughout the province.

In a statement on Wednesday, the senior provincial minister further said that drug dealers are the enemies of the society, they cannot be forgiven under any circumstances and more effective crackdown will be done in the next few days against them. He has warned drug dealers once again to stay away from this business, as they cannot evade the law.

Meanwhile, according to a handout, the Jamshoro police in a joint operation arrested 3 drug dealers from different areas of the district including Syedabad, Mahi Otho and Amri, the police recovered health injurious gutka and raw liquor from the possession of the accused.

While, as a result of another operation in Sajawal district, two drug dealers were arrested and 1545 grams of hashish was recovered. In a separate raid, an accused named Zulfiqar alias Bhutto Leghari was also arrested. The makers and sellers of gutka/mawa were raided in Hala city and a large quantity of raw material was recovered.

Moreover, the excise police conducted an operation in Lyari area of Karachi and arrested two suspects Sameer son of Noor Hussain and Arif Younis with 250 grams of drugs. Apart from this, an excise narcotics control force arrested Muhammad Naeem from Digri city of Mirpur Khas district and recovered 2200 grams of hashish.

