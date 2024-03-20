Open Menu

Official Says 19-kanal UAF Land Grabbed By Miscreants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2024 | 08:15 PM

Official says 19-kanal UAF land grabbed by miscreants

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) President Academic Staff Association (ASA) Dr Muhammad Riaz said on Wednesday that 19 kanals of university land was grabbed by miscreants in the name of religion

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) President Academic Staff Association (ASA) Dr Muhammad Riaz said on Wednesday that 19 kanals of university land was grabbed by miscreants in the name of religion.

In a statement issued here, he said the land was situated adjacent to Janazgah [space for funeral prayers] in front of Darbar Qaim Sain, and the Supreme Court had given a verdict in favour of the university regarding ownership of the land. However, that land had been illegally occupied by some miscreants.

He said the UAF was working in the best interest of the public, and was in contact with the people of the area for such tasks.

The official urged people to support the truth and discourage miscreants and did not take the law into their hands.

He said that currently more than 33,000 students are studying in the university, while 600 teachers were taking all possible measures to equip them with professional education and improve their moral and God-given abilities.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Education Moral All Best University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation

Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation

14 seconds ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif vows eq ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif vows equal opportunities for less pri ..

6 minutes ago
 China calls for Palestine full membership in UN, r ..

China calls for Palestine full membership in UN, road map for two-state solution

6 minutes ago
 63 arrested on profiteering, fine imposed on 248 s ..

63 arrested on profiteering, fine imposed on 248 shopkeepers

6 minutes ago
 Ministers reviews Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardio ..

Ministers reviews Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha project

6 minutes ago
 CDA starts anti encroachment drive in federal capi ..

CDA starts anti encroachment drive in federal capital

6 minutes ago
Stock markets hold largely steady before Fed rate ..

Stock markets hold largely steady before Fed rate meeting

1 minute ago
 EU GSP-Plus increases Pak-EU trade volume:Commerce ..

EU GSP-Plus increases Pak-EU trade volume:Commerce Minister

12 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for Prisons Ali Hassan Zardari ..

Provincial Minister for Prisons Ali Hassan Zardari not to avail privileges as Mi ..

13 minutes ago
 Ministers, former NA Speaker inspect health projec ..

Ministers, former NA Speaker inspect health projects in Swabi

13 minutes ago
 Polish farmers block roads in new Ukraine imports ..

Polish farmers block roads in new Ukraine imports protest

13 minutes ago
 WASA constitutes 30 special teams for cleansing of ..

WASA constitutes 30 special teams for cleansing of sewerage lines

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan