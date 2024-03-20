Official says 19-kanal UAF land grabbed by miscreants

(@FahadShabbir)

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) President Academic Staff Association (ASA) Dr Muhammad Riaz said on Wednesday that 19 kanals of university land was grabbed by miscreants in the name of religion

In a statement issued here, he said the land was situated adjacent to Janazgah [space for funeral prayers] in front of Darbar Qaim Sain, and the Supreme Court had given a verdict in favour of the university regarding ownership of the land. However, that land had been illegally occupied by some miscreants.

He said the UAF was working in the best interest of the public, and was in contact with the people of the area for such tasks.

The official urged people to support the truth and discourage miscreants and did not take the law into their hands.

He said that currently more than 33,000 students are studying in the university, while 600 teachers were taking all possible measures to equip them with professional education and improve their moral and God-given abilities.