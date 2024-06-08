One Killed, 7 Injured In Chemical Tanker Exploded In Karachi
Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) One person was killed and 7 others were injured in a chemical tanker explosion near Shireen Jinnah Colony in Karachi, police and tv channels reported on Saturday.
According to details, the incident took place when the welding work of the tanker was going on, as a result of sudden explosion, two other tankers parked near were destroyed.
The rescue team reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.
